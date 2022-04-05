Tenderoni reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tenderoni.
Tenderoni strain effects
Tenderoni strain flavors
Tenderoni strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tenderoni reviews
t........4
April 5, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
60% in your head, 40% in your body. A calming euphoria. Good conversational weed. Creative, but also realistic. Very light tingles to help with pain, but not deep pain. Its not for sleep, but it doesn't stop it ether. Honestly, this is a completely underrated hybrid.