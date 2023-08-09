Tequila Sunrise reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tequila Sunrise.
Tequila Sunrise strain effects
Tequila Sunrise strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tequila Sunrise reviews
f........1
August 9, 2023
Happy
Definitely makes you agile, played wiffle-ball with my kids for 3 hours.
m........3
July 1, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
I liked the overall effect of the strain but didn't care too much for the taste, It reminded me of cleaning with Pine-Sol when it's really strong in the air you can taste it.
y........a
April 7, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
My absolute favorite, no strain has ever made me feel as happy, energetic, and creative as Tequila Sunrise. My first impression opening the bag was that the flower smelled sweet and citrusy and was delightful to smell (Cookies brand). I smoke quite regularly but a couple tokes and I already was feeling uplifted and smiling ear to ear. All anxieties, and depression melted away. I entered my house, took care of the piling chores, had a dance party by myself, and began to draw for the first time in years. I <3 Tequila Sunrise, for the first time in a while I felt good. I Definitely reccomend to any Sativa lovers.
t........7
January 8, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Definitely not the best tasting strain but why was I sooooo horny off this ?! Lol no clue. Got stuffed and slept great. Needed that nut I tell ya.
P........r
November 2, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
My new fav strain from Cookies. This batch I have is saying 33% TAC. Smokes great, but waking up feeling like I had a couple tequila sunrises last night lol
h........5
April 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
i love it (°◡°♡) feeling relaxed, happy, and a little tingly. no pain, just vibes haha.
k........e
August 18, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
It’s a nice taste and gets you medicated after smoking it.I’ve purchased ur several times and it never disappoints.Shout out Berner Cookies.
k........2
October 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I had THCA flower of this strain from Cookies and this is an honest 10/10. I usually get delta 8 carts etc but 5 hits of a hemp wrap and this was a good experience.