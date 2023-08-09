Tequila Sunrise reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tequila Sunrise.

Tequila Sunrise strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Happy

Tequila Sunrise strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023
Definitely makes you agile, played wiffle-ball with my kids for 3 hours.
July 1, 2023
I liked the overall effect of the strain but didn't care too much for the taste, It reminded me of cleaning with Pine-Sol when it's really strong in the air you can taste it.
April 7, 2024
My absolute favorite, no strain has ever made me feel as happy, energetic, and creative as Tequila Sunrise. My first impression opening the bag was that the flower smelled sweet and citrusy and was delightful to smell (Cookies brand). I smoke quite regularly but a couple tokes and I already was feeling uplifted and smiling ear to ear. All anxieties, and depression melted away. I entered my house, took care of the piling chores, had a dance party by myself, and began to draw for the first time in years. I <3 Tequila Sunrise, for the first time in a while I felt good. I Definitely reccomend to any Sativa lovers.
January 8, 2024
Definitely not the best tasting strain but why was I sooooo horny off this ?! Lol no clue. Got stuffed and slept great. Needed that nut I tell ya.
November 2, 2023
My new fav strain from Cookies. This batch I have is saying 33% TAC. Smokes great, but waking up feeling like I had a couple tequila sunrises last night lol
April 25, 2024
i love it (°◡°♡) feeling relaxed, happy, and a little tingly. no pain, just vibes haha.
August 18, 2023
It’s a nice taste and gets you medicated after smoking it.I’ve purchased ur several times and it never disappoints.Shout out Berner Cookies.
October 18, 2023
I had THCA flower of this strain from Cookies and this is an honest 10/10. I usually get delta 8 carts etc but 5 hits of a hemp wrap and this was a good experience.

