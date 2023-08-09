My absolute favorite, no strain has ever made me feel as happy, energetic, and creative as Tequila Sunrise. My first impression opening the bag was that the flower smelled sweet and citrusy and was delightful to smell (Cookies brand). I smoke quite regularly but a couple tokes and I already was feeling uplifted and smiling ear to ear. All anxieties, and depression melted away. I entered my house, took care of the piling chores, had a dance party by myself, and began to draw for the first time in years. I <3 Tequila Sunrise, for the first time in a while I felt good. I Definitely reccomend to any Sativa lovers.