Tequila Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Tequila Sunrise is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tequila Sunrise effects include happy, relaxed, and agile. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tequila Sunrise when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Tequila Sunrise features flavors like citrus, spicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Tequila Sunrise typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tequila Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Tequila Sunrise strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Happy

Tequila Sunrise strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tequila Sunrise strain reviews11

August 9, 2023
Definitely makes you agile, played wiffle-ball with my kids for 3 hours.
July 1, 2023
I liked the overall effect of the strain but didn't care too much for the taste, It reminded me of cleaning with Pine-Sol when it's really strong in the air you can taste it.
April 7, 2024
My absolute favorite, no strain has ever made me feel as happy, energetic, and creative as Tequila Sunrise. My first impression opening the bag was that the flower smelled sweet and citrusy and was delightful to smell (Cookies brand). I smoke quite regularly but a couple tokes and I already was feeling uplifted and smiling ear to ear. All anxieties, and depression melted away. I entered my house, took care of the piling chores, had a dance party by myself, and began to draw for the first time in years. I <3 Tequila Sunrise, for the first time in a while I felt good. I Definitely reccomend to any Sativa lovers.
