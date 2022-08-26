Terdz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Terdz.
Terdz strain effects
Terdz strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........3
August 26, 2022
Not what I expected. After all the hype and bud tenders promoting this. It wasn’t bad just not as good as expected
m........0
May 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
220/oz at KING OF BUDZ in NEW BUFFALO, MI
f........t
August 8, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
This stuff really surprised me. It's very up front with the relief you're in for. There is zero creep, but if you use more after a session it does intensify. Zero munchies. Very chill, no couch lock, and definitely a strain that demands music - whatever you listen to when you want to calm down or just have fun. Taste is good. Goes from fruity to gas on the inhale and exhale. I store mine in a ceramic jug with a crazy o-ring to keep the scent in and the air out. I but a boveda 62 #4 in the jar to keep it kinda moist so it grinds extra fluffy. If you're looking for something to take the edge off a rough day and want to relax without being completely useless I can't recommend this strain enough. I feel like I could read or go to a busy public place and just get lost in my imagination / oddly hyper focus on looking for a particular item. I'd definitely recommend it for those who get overstimulated.
j........7
August 10, 2022
In my few years of smoking weed, I really think this strand is great! But not perfect has a nice flavor of course but not really in depth flavor, especially when I think about how the terps effect the flavor, if this strand would cross with a tropical cookies or gelato I would definitely rate this higher