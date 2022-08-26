This stuff really surprised me. It's very up front with the relief you're in for. There is zero creep, but if you use more after a session it does intensify. Zero munchies. Very chill, no couch lock, and definitely a strain that demands music - whatever you listen to when you want to calm down or just have fun. Taste is good. Goes from fruity to gas on the inhale and exhale. I store mine in a ceramic jug with a crazy o-ring to keep the scent in and the air out. I but a boveda 62 #4 in the jar to keep it kinda moist so it grinds extra fluffy. If you're looking for something to take the edge off a rough day and want to relax without being completely useless I can't recommend this strain enough. I feel like I could read or go to a busy public place and just get lost in my imagination / oddly hyper focus on looking for a particular item. I'd definitely recommend it for those who get overstimulated.