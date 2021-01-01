Tha Melon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Melon with Biker Kush. This strain takes the best of both worlds and features a flavor profile that includes cantaloupe, melon and gas. Tha Melon has a strong aroma that infiltrates your senses. This strain provides relaxing and sedating effects.
Strain Details
Tha Melon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Melon with Biker Kush. This strain takes the best of both worlds and features a flavor profile that includes cantaloupe, melon and gas. Tha Melon has a strong aroma that infiltrates your senses. This strain provides relaxing and sedating effects.