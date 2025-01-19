Tha Shiznit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tha Shiznit.
Tha Shiznit strain effects
Tha Shiznit reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
f........5
Today
Euphoric
Focused
Was quite nice to smoke. Not harsh and a weird sweet taste. I was having hip pain and after the smoke section, felt like moving again. Will most likely buy again.
j........6
August 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
outstanding flower. Great head and body high. Just lays you right back. looking at this plants lineage tells you exactly what you are in for!beautiful as well!