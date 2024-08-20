stock photo similar to Tha Shiznit
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Tha Shiznit
True to its name, this hybrid marijuana strain is a bona fide knockout. Bred by Shortstuff Seedbank, Tha Shiznit boasts a wild and complex lineage, including Amnesia Haze, Diesel, Master Kush and Jack Herer. A source of pride and joy for Shortstuff, the breeder explains that the strain "gives off a classic old school skunky flavour/fruity and some phenotypes express a unique strawberry smell." That's the shiz. We are still learning about Tha Shiznit's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tha Shiznit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tha Shiznit strain effects
Tha Shiznit strain reviews2
j........6
August 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
f........5
Today
Euphoric
Focused