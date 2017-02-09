ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thaidal Wave is a perfectly named hybrid that hits you with a wave of get-up-and-go energy that is perfect for daytime, taking on creative projects or social activities with friends. This hybrid has strong Thai genetics, which explains its invigorating sativa effects with a lack of laziness and sedation. Thaidal Wave is a strain to calm the mind, but it may not provide enough body effects for those looking to treat severe pain or other medical issues. 

Avatar for BarrierIsland1
Member since 2014
Smooth smoke which produces a delightful, calm, focused feeling.
ArousedFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
This is my favorite strain EVER.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for sdsmith0889
Member since 2011
Although my first experiences with this strain were lacking in buzz intensity further doses seemed not to add to the buzz but multiply it. Resulting in a hard hitting socially condusive buzz.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Thaidal Wave

