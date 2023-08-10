The Chemist reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Chemist.
The Chemist strain effects
The Chemist strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
C........4
August 10, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Dear precious, The strongest strain in Middle Earth. We only uses halfses of the bowlses. Love, Smeagol
D........7
August 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
This train was so relaxing. Count my muscles made my Blood Pressure. Go down and I was able to relax comfortably. A calm down my anxiety and my stress definitely Is coming back for some more.
d........2
January 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
woah, I'm beyond an experienced smoker and one dab knocked me on my a**. Usually takes 2 or 3 but this strain is a forsure knockout!