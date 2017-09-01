ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Gift reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Gift.

Reviews

10

Avatar for karlwireless
Member since 2015
Had a pre-roll of this today. Not bad. Definitely a CBD strain- nothing happening upstairs is you know what I’m saying. Tons of smoke and not much taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for muncy4444
Member since 2019
The best Cbd I’ve ever had period. Nothing I’ve had comes remotely close
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ewokvillage
Member since 2015
Wonderful strain for medicine and relief, High CBD 27:1 and flavorful as well with a pungent nose on her, Any concentrates of this are worth getting!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BrandonKight
Member since 2018
I have to say that I really enjoy this strain. From its flavorful terpene profile, the ability to help me relieve my anxiety and be more productive in my design work to easing pressure on my wrist from my carpal tunnel. I would recommend anyone to ask their local retailer to carry this product to he...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
write a review
Avatar for Laurajacobs79
Member since 2018
Amazing stain with high-cbd count and terpenes that pack a punch. Lovely to smoke with major health benefits. I found it especially useful for anxiety, pms, and pain. Highly recommend trying it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for RVGL
Member since 2017
I've been using the gift since her infancy, and can attest that she is true medicine. Her anti inflammatory properties take effect almost instantaneous. Having spent the better part of 4.5 decades skateboarding, snowboarding, and living a Punk Rock lifestyle, my body likes to remind me of how much ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for dankoSF
Member since 2018
This is the BEST CBD FLOWER I have ever seen, I have been in the dispensary business for 12 years and The Gift is unlike anything else. Although its a natural 27-1 CBD, the pain relief strength is so effective, I recommend it to THC smokers too .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for haughtmi
Member since 2017
Great strain for insomnia. Relaxes the body and mind. Best strain I've found for night usage.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy