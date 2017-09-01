Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I have to say that I really enjoy this strain. From its flavorful terpene profile, the ability to help me relieve my anxiety and be more productive in my design work to easing pressure on my wrist from my carpal tunnel. I would recommend anyone to ask their local retailer to carry this product to he...
I've been using the gift since her infancy, and can attest that she is true medicine. Her anti inflammatory properties take effect almost instantaneous. Having spent the better part of 4.5 decades skateboarding, snowboarding, and living a Punk Rock lifestyle, my body likes to remind me of how much ...
This is the BEST CBD FLOWER I have ever seen, I have been in the dispensary business for 12 years and The Gift is unlike anything else.
Although its a natural 27-1 CBD, the pain relief strength is so effective, I recommend it to THC smokers too .