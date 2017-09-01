ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Gift is a Ringo’s Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo’s son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo’s Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo’s Gift. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking calming, anti-inflammatory effects without much headiness due to its nearly nonexistent THC content.    

Avatar for bigpopachuck
Member since 2016
doesn't get you high but helps pain a lot. really good for anxiety also. you can puff this all day long and still function.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dankoSF
Member since 2018
This is the BEST CBD FLOWER I have ever seen, I have been in the dispensary business for 12 years and The Gift is unlike anything else. Although its a natural 27-1 CBD, the pain relief strength is so effective, I recommend it to THC smokers too .
ArousedCreativeEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for RVGL
Member since 2017
I've been using the gift since her infancy, and can attest that she is true medicine. Her anti inflammatory properties take effect almost instantaneous. Having spent the better part of 4.5 decades skateboarding, snowboarding, and living a Punk Rock lifestyle, my body likes to remind me of how much ...
ArousedEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for haughtmi
Member since 2017
Great strain for insomnia. Relaxes the body and mind. Best strain I've found for night usage.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BrandonKight
Member since 2018
I have to say that I really enjoy this strain. From its flavorful terpene profile, the ability to help me relieve my anxiety and be more productive in my design work to easing pressure on my wrist from my carpal tunnel. I would recommend anyone to ask their local retailer to carry this product to he...
Focused
Lineage

Ringo's Gift
The Gift