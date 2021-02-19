The Great Ha'Tuh reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Great Ha'Tuh.
The Great Ha'Tuh effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
The Great Ha'Tuh reported flavors
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.