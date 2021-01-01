Loading…

The Great Ha'Tuh

Uplifted
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

The Great Ha'Tuh is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of The Great Ha'Tuh. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

The Great Ha'Tuh effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 12 effects
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety

