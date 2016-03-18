Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Everything's spot on as described. Grape skunk smell and smoke. Neon purple and lime green with neon orange hairs. Top of my list for curing bad moods. Euphoria and happiness does get haunted by bouts of paranoid anxiety. This experience was on a low tolerance. On a high tolerance it's more chill an...
This one snuck up on me. Halfway through the cone and I kept questioning whether I was stoned, which inevitably led to some crazy out of the ordinary thought patterns- thus answering what inevitably was a rhetorical question; YES- I indeed was stoned. Very relaxing high, yet still able to spark the ...