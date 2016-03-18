ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for TheMissJDay
Member since 2018
Amazing smell. Very relaxing and takes away anxiety and pain. It is an Indica that is great for day or night. Reminiscent of Purple Urkle. A social buzz.
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Everything's spot on as described. Grape skunk smell and smoke. Neon purple and lime green with neon orange hairs. Top of my list for curing bad moods. Euphoria and happiness does get haunted by bouts of paranoid anxiety. This experience was on a low tolerance. On a high tolerance it's more chill an...
Avatar for nuggsnkisses
Member since 2014
This one snuck up on me. Halfway through the cone and I kept questioning whether I was stoned, which inevitably led to some crazy out of the ordinary thought patterns- thus answering what inevitably was a rhetorical question; YES- I indeed was stoned. Very relaxing high, yet still able to spark the ...
Avatar for larefiva
Member since 2017
Super stoney Don't drive!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for DawnKing
Member since 2016
I'm pretty sure it hit behind my eyeballs first and then floated to me knees. This is a very smooth smoke. Great for listening to old music.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for TobyPetroCamaro
Member since 2017
This strain is real heady, tasty, and smells good. I would have to say I this was the first time I have been surprised in over 6 months.
Avatar for jimmytumbleweed
Member since 2012
sweet smellin, nice taste,
Avatar for MrGreen206
Member since 2015
lives up to the name, it'll get you grunk!
