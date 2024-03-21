The Keeper reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Keeper.

write a review

The Keeper strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

The Keeper strain helps with

The Keeper reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 21, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Bing bing bong bingy bongy my first hit of this went right to the back of the skull. Ripped out of ye olde dino bong, i was v high immediatelyyyyy Felt like I was floating for a good long time. Watched some TV with my hunni and idk what else. Bedtime wrapped me in a boat made out of a cloud! Fat sleeps were had. It’s def a keeper (see what I did there?)
5 people found this helpful
February 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
The high was perfect and pleasing at the same time it had at a comfortable place in time but still alert gave me instant itis after i ate something theis one of top tier strains for me. Fact being i love Zoap so yeah this was perfect for me taste was awesome.
3 people found this helpful
August 5, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I’m wondering why this took so long to get to me, beautiful dense nugs with purple hues. The grind is nice and provides a fluffy pack. The flavour instantly hits me to be menthol-y while also maintaining fruity undertones with certain hits really tasting crazy. Great strain, super super sleeper
1 person found this helpful
October 2, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Both uplifting and calming. My mood brightened and I felt worries leave me, allowing me to sink back and relax. This is the perfect strain to chill while it a good mood.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to The Keeper

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...