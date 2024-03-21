The Keeper reviews
The Keeper strain effects
g........g
March 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Bing bing bong bingy bongy my first hit of this went right to the back of the skull. Ripped out of ye olde dino bong, i was v high immediatelyyyyy Felt like I was floating for a good long time. Watched some TV with my hunni and idk what else. Bedtime wrapped me in a boat made out of a cloud! Fat sleeps were had. It’s def a keeper (see what I did there?)
t........8
February 26, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
The high was perfect and pleasing at the same time it had at a comfortable place in time but still alert gave me instant itis after i ate something theis one of top tier strains for me. Fact being i love Zoap so yeah this was perfect for me taste was awesome.
l........p
August 5, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
I’m wondering why this took so long to get to me, beautiful dense nugs with purple hues. The grind is nice and provides a fluffy pack. The flavour instantly hits me to be menthol-y while also maintaining fruity undertones with certain hits really tasting crazy. Great strain, super super sleeper
s........h
October 2, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Both uplifting and calming. My mood brightened and I felt worries leave me, allowing me to sink back and relax. This is the perfect strain to chill while it a good mood.