stock photo similar to The Keeper
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
The Keeper
The Keeper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zoap and RS11. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. The Keeper is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Strain Name typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strain Name’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strain Name, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to The KeeperOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
The Keeper strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Keeper products near you
Similar to The Keeper near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
The Keeper strain reviews4
Read all reviews
g........g
March 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
t........8
February 26, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
l........p
August 5, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy