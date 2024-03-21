stock photo similar to The Keeper
The Keeper

The Keeper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zoap and RS11. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. The Keeper is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Strain Name typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strain Name’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strain Name, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



The Keeper strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Happy

The Keeper strain helps with

The Keeper strain reviews

March 21, 2024
Bing bing bong bingy bongy my first hit of this went right to the back of the skull. Ripped out of ye olde dino bong, i was v high immediatelyyyyy Felt like I was floating for a good long time. Watched some TV with my hunni and idk what else. Bedtime wrapped me in a boat made out of a cloud! Fat sleeps were had. It’s def a keeper (see what I did there?)
5 people found this helpful
February 26, 2024
The high was perfect and pleasing at the same time it had at a comfortable place in time but still alert gave me instant itis after i ate something theis one of top tier strains for me. Fact being i love Zoap so yeah this was perfect for me taste was awesome.
3 people found this helpful
August 5, 2024
I’m wondering why this took so long to get to me, beautiful dense nugs with purple hues. The grind is nice and provides a fluffy pack. The flavour instantly hits me to be menthol-y while also maintaining fruity undertones with certain hits really tasting crazy. Great strain, super super sleeper
1 person found this helpful
