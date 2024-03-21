Bing bing bong bingy bongy my first hit of this went right to the back of the skull. Ripped out of ye olde dino bong, i was v high immediatelyyyyy Felt like I was floating for a good long time. Watched some TV with my hunni and idk what else. Bedtime wrapped me in a boat made out of a cloud! Fat sleeps were had. It’s def a keeper (see what I did there?)