The Meatz is a funky, balanced hybrid strain bred by Rabid Genetics in 2021. The Meatz is a genetic cross between Jedi Kush and Super Lemon Haze that grows prolifically, bursting with citrus and skunk terps. Pair this uplifting high that won’t induce anxiety with a charcuterie board or a leisurely daytime hang. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Meatz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.