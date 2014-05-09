ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cali Connection’s Jedi Kush brings together the forces of Death Star and SFV OG Kush, an indica alliance that will awaken both mind and body. Jedi Kush’s timid aroma isn’t fully realized until a bud is cracked open, releasing a complex fusion of sour skunk and tangy diesel. Dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, a sensation that builds over time into bolting cerebral energy. This lethargy-free strain is a great way for patients to get a powerful dose of cannabinoids during the day while treating ailments like pain, PTSD, depression, stress, headaches, and appetite loss. Jedi plants show resilience in outdoor gardens but also thrive indoors with a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks.

Effects

1831 reported effects from 213 people
Relaxed 79%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 55%
Sleepy 46%
Uplifted 40%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

314

Avatar for PamPoovey
Member since 2014
This is my go to medicine. I have huge problems with appetite problems, sleeping issues, stomach issues, and body pain. This strain knocks all of that out, even with high tolerance levels. Very strong strain, it's a Hybrid from DeathStar and SVF OG (both Indica's) great to smoke, eat a meal, and lay...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for ajuk2k
Member since 2014
"The Force is strong with this one."
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Pandaprincess123
Member since 2014
This strain is amazing!! I have never had a strain treat my Bipolar Disorder so well in my entire life as a toker. It has a rich citrus smell with just a hint of Diesel. A Must Try for anyone with Bipolar Disorder/Depression/Anxiety
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for jakegirard
Member since 2015
To this day still the best strain I have ever had the honor of toking. Its that kind of high that the more you smoke, you just keep getting higher, but it NEVER reaches that "I'm too high" point... its just the greatest care free euphoric feeling ever. Will purchase any opportunity! 11/10, highly re...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for travel
Member since 2013
I kept getting these profound realizations! Those moments where you say to yourself "wow I never thought of it like that". I'm a seasoned smoker but haven't experienced anything like this quite so powerfully and with the ability to recall new insights. This is especially helpful in my job as a video...
CreativeRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Death Star
parent
Strain
Jedi Kush
First strain child
Master Jedi
child
Second strain child
Galactica OG
child

