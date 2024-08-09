The Oppenheimer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Oppenheimer.
The Oppenheimer strain effects
August 9, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
This was an excellent smoke, amazing feeling, though dries you out quickly when smoking, recommend a drink, but also has a tendency to stick to your throat, no clear flavor in my experience.
August 9, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
This strain is fantastic but I would warn against beginner use. I’m more experienced but I smoked it with some more beginner friends and it was definitely a bit too intense for them. I would also recommend keeping your water nearby like the other reviewer said bc it does tend to be very smoky. I swear this strain affects how i hear things too, i always speak super loudly when I’m on it.