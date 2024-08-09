The Oppenheimer
aka Oppenheimer
The Oppenheimer is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Cherry Pie. The Oppenheimer has versatile effects and moderate THC content, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Oppenheimer when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Albert Einstone's, The Oppenheimer features flavors like sweet cream, fruity earth, and a subtle sharpness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of The Oppenheimer typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram. The Oppenheimer is a delightful hybrid strain that offers a balanced high and a pleasing flavor profile. If you've smoked or consumed The Oppenheimer, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
