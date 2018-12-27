ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Wandawuzhere
Member since 2019
This is by far my favorite sativa. It's better than a morning coffee. Smells great, tastes amazing. It's so lemony and get your butt up and do things. I don't ever want to run out of it.
HappyTalkative
Avatar for Capistrano420
Member since 2018
A very flavorful bowkay with both a strong lemon inhale taste and exhale nodes obstetrics delight highly recommended
Relaxed
Avatar for antiversion
Member since 2017
I had the best day with this strain. I'm on joint 3 where I would normally be on 8. In a great mood, goofy af according to my spouse. Kept me on a great cerebral level for a much longer time. Almost 19% THC would normally be pretty mellow, but im flying pretty high and still 98% functional. Got a li...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for superocean9
Member since 2015
It has the most incredible fruity lemonade smell and flavour that will transport you to childhood summer days. Very mild smoke no cough as well. Ideal for daytime usage.Lemonade cannabis strain's high is potent and filled with inspiration-inducing imagination. Euphoria without the racing nature whic...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for SEED7
Member since 2015
As I tried this strand in concentrate form the first time. Very clean refreshing citrusy taste. the Terps remind me of almost of fresh lemon and cucumber water. first sativa dominant did not give me anxiety. It made me productive and not overly scattered. Concentrated, focused, why I felt at ea...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed