I had the best day with this strain. I'm on joint 3 where I would normally be on 8. In a great mood, goofy af according to my spouse. Kept me on a great cerebral level for a much longer time. Almost 19% THC would normally be pretty mellow, but im flying pretty high and still 98% functional. Got a li...
It has the most incredible fruity lemonade smell and flavour that will transport you to childhood summer days. Very mild smoke no cough as well. Ideal for daytime usage.Lemonade cannabis strain's high is potent and filled with inspiration-inducing imagination. Euphoria without the racing nature whic...
As I tried this strand in concentrate form the first time. Very clean refreshing citrusy taste. the Terps remind me of almost of fresh lemon and cucumber water.
first sativa dominant did not give me anxiety. It made me productive and not overly scattered. Concentrated, focused, why I felt at ea...