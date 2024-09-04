The Scrooge reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Scrooge.
The Scrooge strain effects
The Scrooge strain flavors
The Scrooge strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
a........3
September 4, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Fire, smells of bluecheese sweet stankyness even with the spicy menthol taste it was super sweet tasting with a spicy after taste. One bowl got me, perfectly my long sober day was lifted perfectly. happy, chill, uplifted ready to do whatever
w........7
October 6, 2024
Was gifted a nug from a friends homegrow, smoked with bong after long, anxious day. Am feeling content now, pain in feet is gone, tinnitus quieter, general sense of calm and relaxation. Still feel like I could watch a movie without falling asleep immediately.