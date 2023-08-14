The Struthers Strain reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Struthers Strain.
The Struthers Strain strain effects
The Struthers Strain strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
The Struthers Strain reviews
j........5
August 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Great stuff, I just bought it for the first time and I love it. Sour diesel and og kush are two of my favorite strains. I tasted the sour d more than anything. I am feeling ultra creative and happy. I definitely recommend it, especially for depression.
s........r
June 29, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Really easy to smoke.no cough ,sweet minty pinky taste. Relaxed but not too relaxed perfect for daytime .good price keep it low I'll be back