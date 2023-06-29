The Struthers Strain
The Struthers Strain effects are mostly energizing.
The Struthers Strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel x OG Kush, which is then crossed with Purple God Bud. Bred in Vermont by Trichome VT, The Struthers Strain grows tall and lanky, and exhibits a strong, limonene-backed aroma of citrus and pine. The Struthers Strain works best as an energizing, daytime companion, or for a night you don’t want to end. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Struthers Strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
The Struthers Strain strain effects
The Struthers Strain strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
