Tie Dye strain effects
May 28, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Tie Dye is a fantastic strain espically if you are experiencing any type of muscle pain or serve back problems I presonally recommend this strain even if u have trouble sleeping highly recommend. I would love to seen this strain on the front cover of high times
July 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very smooth and nice easy slide into your high that leaves you with giggles
October 20, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great flavor with a VERY smooth ascent. Makes you feel like you’re walking through clouds, but its at night. Veeeeeery nice
March 18, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxing. Head empty. Good for focusing