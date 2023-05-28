Tie Dye
aka Tye Dye, tie-dye
Tie Dye is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Berry Bomb and Washing Machine. This strain is a creation of New420Guy Seeds, a brand known for producing unique and potent strains. Tie Dye is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tie Dye effects include relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tie Dye when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by New420Guy Seeds, Tie Dye features flavors like berries, pine, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Tie Dye typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Tie Dye is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel relaxed and hungry. This strain also has a sleepy and blissful effect that can help you drift off to a peaceful sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tie Dye, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tie Dye strain effects
