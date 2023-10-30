Tiffany & OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiffany & OG.
Tiffany & OG strain effects
Tiffany & OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Spasticity
Tiffany & OG reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........2
October 30, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Vaped a Select Cliq Pod in the evening. Two mid-temp tokes gently wiped the pain away -- specifically notable in the area of my neck and jaw (might be good for treating a tension headache, migraine, or TMJ), which I don't recall happening with any other strain I've tried. Two more mid-temp tokes an hour or so later, and it was lights out.
j........e
January 21, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
insane strain. smooth to smoke. made me feel like fucking, I don't even know. I was super happy and enjoyed the entire high. would definitely recommend, and would definitely consider this one of my favorites.
c........9
February 6, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Well it immediately made my tongue numb so I knew it would be good. it made me feel like talking and being focused yet hungry. I saw thing in a more clear manner and it took my headache and back spasms away. Good choice u ask me!!
c........r
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I smoked the el blunto Tiffany &OG before going to a concert and it was a very fun experience it didnt make me tired but was very euphoric