Tiffany & OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between True OG and OG Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica and offers a combination of both uplifting and relaxing effects. It's a versatile strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us that Tiffany & OG effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tiffany & OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Albert Einstone's, Tiffany & OG features flavors like diesel, earthy pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Tiffany & OG typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Tiffany & OG is a well-loved hybrid strain that combines the best qualities of its parent strains, offering a pleasant high and a delightful flavor profile. If you've smoked or consumed Tiffany & OG, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tiffany & OG strain effects
Tiffany & OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Spasticity
