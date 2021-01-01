Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Tiger King

Tiger King

Hybrid
Relaxed
Happy
Focused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Tiger King is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Tiger King - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Tiger King effects

2 people reported 12 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted

Tiger King reviews2

