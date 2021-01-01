Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Tiger King
  5. Tiger King Reviews

Tiger King reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiger King.

Tiger King effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 12 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Tiger King near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...