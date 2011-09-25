Tiger Woods is a sativa-dominant hybrid named after the famous American golfer of the same name. This strain has been known to yield a lower-than-average THC percentage of between 10-15%. Coupled with Tiger Woods’ happy and slightly stimulating effects, this herb is ideal for beginners looking for a heady entry point. The buds are dense and small but can pack a punch. Some have experienced paranoia when smoking this flower in large doses.
