ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tiger Woods
  • Leafly flower of Tiger Woods

Hybrid

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is a sativa-dominant hybrid named after the famous American golfer of the same name. This strain has been known to yield a lower-than-average THC percentage of between 10-15%. Coupled with Tiger Woods’ happy and slightly stimulating effects, this herb is ideal for beginners looking for a heady entry point. The buds are dense and small but can pack a punch. Some have experienced paranoia when smoking this flower in large doses.   

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for RKO
Member since 2015
alright
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for mbgtef
Member since 2017
Pretty nice strain. Has a really vibrant "fresh out of the pack" sweet smell to it. Doesn't get you wild high. It def produces a really nice, relaxed, giggly, "easy to zone out" kind of buzz. Would def recommend this to someone needin a slight pick-up but also in search of the giggles. Can def have ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Gibby123
Member since 2016
Forsure good starter strain, good for experienced people too..really nice hybrid helps a lot with nausea and has a good baseline high that will put you in a uplifted good mood that will leave you smiling the whole high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for merrydeath
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for s2kier
Member since 2017
I got a nicely grown strain of Tiger Woods; thick dense buds almost kushy style. I am very picky and kept puffing it down until the girlfriend snagged it from my resiny lips. Again, my strain was grown well so it taste nice before lighting up and even better afterwards. I am impressed and would l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Tiger Woods