Tiki Tom reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiki Tom.
Tiki Tom reviews
w........r
July 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
excellent choice for sativa
k........6
March 17, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I really like this strain! Felt relief from pain within 5 minutes. I am alert and is definitely uplifting for me! Will buy again and again! It is very pretty!
m........s
January 11, 2024
Creative
Focused
Hurts my chest.. didn’t make my lungs and chest feel very good. Would not recommend smoking it. Maybe vape it instead
c........4
October 5, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Grew this outdoors, Amazing nose on this one! It smells so sweet & fruity like a pile of fresh lime & pine 🍋. Smoked it first out of a bong & it is so smooth feels like air 💨😮💨Definitely recommend trying. 9/10