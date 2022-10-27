I grew out some tiramisu and got a few different phenotypes. My favorite was a quick flowering hefty yielding plant with dense 100% purple flowers on a green plant that did not have purpling leafs even with temp drops. The flavor and aroma was very potent grape fruit loops. After smoking a bowl your mouth is coated with it and you would swear you just ate a bowl of cereal. The high was shorter than a lot of other strains. Beck to baseline after about an hour and a half. The effects are top notch mostly euphoric and energetic for me personally. Perfect for wake and back when you need to drive in the afternoon. I paired it with a male plant, and got many viable seeds. Because of the medicinal plant limit I can’t be 100% sure but growing two of the offspring seeds. The buds are developing with the same purple buds at 3 weeks in. Hopefully the taste comes out from the mother plant as well, but it leads me to believe the purple bud producers from this lineage may have dominant or codominate traits. It is a different kind of purple than you see on some other buds. Very vibrant and iridescent. When you photograph the trichomes with a small microscope camera the trichomes heads themselves are as if you dropped purple dye into it and before it mixed thoroughly the viscosity changed and you get a myriad of purples and reds almost looking like they are about to start swirling and form a vein right to their base. Absolutely my favorite hybrid of all time. Kicking myself for not keeping a clone, but I imagine other people are getting similar phenos and I’m gonna try to capture it in consistent seed form so I always have it for my personal medical grows. The other pheno types were more bland and didn’t strike me as anything special.