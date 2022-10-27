Tiramisu reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiramisu.
Tiramisu strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Tiramisu strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
L........s
October 27, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
I always kinda wonder how you guys can label it indica right next to your generic bud picture (did you ever think about changing those generic bud pics?) and then call it a sativa dominant hybrid in the description down below?
h........x
June 13, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
I grew out some tiramisu and got a few different phenotypes. My favorite was a quick flowering hefty yielding plant with dense 100% purple flowers on a green plant that did not have purpling leafs even with temp drops. The flavor and aroma was very potent grape fruit loops. After smoking a bowl your mouth is coated with it and you would swear you just ate a bowl of cereal. The high was shorter than a lot of other strains. Beck to baseline after about an hour and a half. The effects are top notch mostly euphoric and energetic for me personally. Perfect for wake and back when you need to drive in the afternoon. I paired it with a male plant, and got many viable seeds. Because of the medicinal plant limit I can’t be 100% sure but growing two of the offspring seeds. The buds are developing with the same purple buds at 3 weeks in. Hopefully the taste comes out from the mother plant as well, but it leads me to believe the purple bud producers from this lineage may have dominant or codominate traits. It is a different kind of purple than you see on some other buds. Very vibrant and iridescent. When you photograph the trichomes with a small microscope camera the trichomes heads themselves are as if you dropped purple dye into it and before it mixed thoroughly the viscosity changed and you get a myriad of purples and reds almost looking like they are about to start swirling and form a vein right to their base. Absolutely my favorite hybrid of all time. Kicking myself for not keeping a clone, but I imagine other people are getting similar phenos and I’m gonna try to capture it in consistent seed form so I always have it for my personal medical grows. The other pheno types were more bland and didn’t strike me as anything special.
A........p
September 16, 2021
Anxiety relieving with one or two hits. Cozy but ‘activated’ if smoked longer.
n........2
October 24, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
decent
C........s
June 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
Very euphoric and super giggly. No hunger all but but crazy cotton mouth. Stay hydrated. Great for a party vibe.
l........0
November 2, 2021
Euphoric
Talkative
It was so pretty and would literally dust my fingers in crystal when you break it up. Sometimes I honestly thought it was a piece of fruit. Very tasty and smokes wonderfully rolled, water piped, or my own personal favorite chillum with a hefty bowl. Highly recommend you won't be disappointed.
j........a
March 27, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Not the most pungent to the nose, but has a really nice terp profile when smoked. Made me want to listen to The Beatles
D........a
September 21, 2021
it gives off a Dessert taste really good and breaks down easily