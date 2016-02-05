Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Wow. This strain is a perfect example of why I love sativas. The cerebral rush from it is very intense. This one hit me quick and hard. Its been about an hour and I'm still feeling very high. I feel very aware of my surroundings for some reason with this strain. Very happy, upbeat, focused and feeli...