Titan's Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Titan's Haze.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Riverpsyched
Member since 2016
Loved this one, kept me up and creative while writing an essay. Gives a really nice electric/tingle feel to the body. It is a definetly active sativa. Tasty a bit spicy, but not too heavy.
EnergeticHappyTingly
Avatar for GreenBudDaddy
Member since 2016
Wow. This strain is a perfect example of why I love sativas. The cerebral rush from it is very intense. This one hit me quick and hard. Its been about an hour and I'm still feeling very high. I feel very aware of my surroundings for some reason with this strain. Very happy, upbeat, focused and feeli...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for samkol1
Member since 2016
this strains helps lessen the pain from migraines
