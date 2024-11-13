TK Lato reviews
TK Lato reviews
d........3
November 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Taste like gelato up front and smells similar. Has a kushy exhale and after taste tho. It's more a indica hybrid like 60/40. Wouldn't say it energetic but uplifting and creative and relaxing. The flower I had was from jungle boys.
y........2
June 13, 2024
Creative
Happy
Picked this up as a pre-roll at a local shop. Not expensive. Initially felt the mental high quickly. Definitely an after work smoke instead of a drink. Fruity note but can’t place it. Overall it’s a nice smoke.
t........n
April 3, 2024
Energetic
pros: cheap active good high no groggy feeling next day nice smoke cons: the high doesn't last a super long time
n........r
May 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Initially this strain gives you a rather strong head high and slowly makes its way to the body and you feel the calming effects. It’s literally the perfect hybrid, perfect balance of indica and sativa. Highly recommend this strain 5/5, my fellow long time smokers will find this strain can be quite resistant to high tolerances.