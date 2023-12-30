Tokyo Sunset reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tokyo Sunset.

write a review

Tokyo Sunset strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Energetic

Tokyo Sunset strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression

Tokyo Sunset reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Amazing strain; 10/10. Gives a great high, smells and looks AMAZING. Has a deep purple and green color with tons of trichomes and kief. Has a dense structure that smokes and grinds well. Everyone who I’ve smoked this with agrees it’s close to if not the best bud they have ever smoked.
4 people found this helpful
May 21, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Amazing medecine for me. I have PTSD and this melts the anxiety away before having to go interact with the world that makes me so nervous in the past few years 1 puff and the symptoms are gone
2 people found this helpful
April 19, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Picked this up just by the name itself. YOU NEED TO GET THIS. Found some flower of it at a quiet dispensary at 32% and the onset is slower than I’m usually used to but I could genuinely feel myself getting more and more tingly while everything around me slowed down. Heavy hitting and beautiful looking nugs with purple patches throughout. Get yo self some of this and you won’t regret it!
1 person found this helpful
August 18, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
The name alone attracted me and the flower itself did not disappoint!! Body relaxation and a mental ‘coziness’. Chill and blissful at the same time!
1 person found this helpful
Today
Great strain! smooth taste and vapor with a sprinkle of wood and diesel. great and uplifting high, very chill but you remain very functional. great for stress and anxiety.
January 6, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Very good taste
May 7, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I usually tend to like Indica strains but this is a very nice Hybrid. Flowery taste and a hint of fruit. Helps mellow out and also helps ease some pain.
July 15, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Uplifted
Great strain, has very light-headed, uplifting, talkative effects Tastes great and is very chill One love

Buy strains with similar effects to Tokyo Sunset

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...