Tokyo Sunset reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tokyo Sunset.
Tokyo Sunset strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Tokyo Sunset strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
a........r
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Amazing strain; 10/10. Gives a great high, smells and looks AMAZING. Has a deep purple and green color with tons of trichomes and kief. Has a dense structure that smokes and grinds well. Everyone who I’ve smoked this with agrees it’s close to if not the best bud they have ever smoked.
j........8
May 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing medecine for me. I have PTSD and this melts the anxiety away before having to go interact with the world that makes me so nervous in the past few years 1 puff and the symptoms are gone
t........3
April 19, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Picked this up just by the name itself. YOU NEED TO GET THIS. Found some flower of it at a quiet dispensary at 32% and the onset is slower than I’m usually used to but I could genuinely feel myself getting more and more tingly while everything around me slowed down. Heavy hitting and beautiful looking nugs with purple patches throughout. Get yo self some of this and you won’t regret it!
e........l
August 18, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
The name alone attracted me and the flower itself did not disappoint!! Body relaxation and a mental ‘coziness’. Chill and blissful at the same time!
r........h
Today
Great strain! smooth taste and vapor with a sprinkle of wood and diesel. great and uplifting high, very chill but you remain very functional. great for stress and anxiety.
z........y
January 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Very good taste
y........t
May 7, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I usually tend to like Indica strains but this is a very nice Hybrid. Flowery taste and a hint of fruit. Helps mellow out and also helps ease some pain.
R........3
July 15, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Great strain, has very light-headed, uplifting, talkative effects Tastes great and is very chill One love