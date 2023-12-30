stock photo similar to Tokyo Sunset
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Tokyo Sunset

Tokyo Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Breath and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tokyo Sunset is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tokyo Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tokyo Sunset’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tokyo Sunset, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Tokyo Sunset strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Talkative

Energetic

Tokyo Sunset strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Tokyo Sunset strain reviews12

December 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Amazing strain; 10/10. Gives a great high, smells and looks AMAZING. Has a deep purple and green color with tons of trichomes and kief. Has a dense structure that smokes and grinds well. Everyone who I’ve smoked this with agrees it’s close to if not the best bud they have ever smoked.
4 people found this helpful
May 21, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Amazing medecine for me. I have PTSD and this melts the anxiety away before having to go interact with the world that makes me so nervous in the past few years 1 puff and the symptoms are gone
2 people found this helpful
April 19, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Picked this up just by the name itself. YOU NEED TO GET THIS. Found some flower of it at a quiet dispensary at 32% and the onset is slower than I’m usually used to but I could genuinely feel myself getting more and more tingly while everything around me slowed down. Heavy hitting and beautiful looking nugs with purple patches throughout. Get yo self some of this and you won’t regret it!
1 person found this helpful
Tokyo Sunset strain genetics