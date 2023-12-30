stock photo similar to Tokyo Sunset
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Tokyo Sunset
Tokyo Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Breath and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tokyo Sunset is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tokyo Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tokyo Sunset’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tokyo Sunset, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Tokyo SunsetOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Tokyo Sunset strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Tokyo Sunset strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tokyo Sunset products near you
Similar to Tokyo Sunset near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Tokyo Sunset strain reviews12
Read all reviews
a........r
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
j........8
May 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
t........3
April 19, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric