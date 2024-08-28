Tony Clifton reviews
Tony Clifton strain effects
s........e
August 28, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Been smoking this strain for past 2 months, my experience is I have motivation and energy, I can go in public and enjoy my life without feeling angry , tired, or stressed, I have anxiety some times and stress , this helps also I like it because you don’t feel paranoid
v........6
January 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
This definitely made me giggle and happy. The best part was I was still functional! It smells great. Good flavor.
t........0
October 6, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
First hit lemon curd, spike through nose like wasabi, sour first, then sweet. Second hit pine trees, walking through sunrise forest, rosemary's husband. Third hit gasoline, freshly spilled on my jacket, will it go away? Fourth hit Crunch Berries, leftover milk tastes sweeter, the cereal's gone.