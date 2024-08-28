stock photo similar to Tony Clifton
Tony Clifton
Tony Clifton is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OGKB and Wet Dream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tony Clifton is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tony Clifton typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tony Clifton’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tony Clifton, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tony Clifton strain effects
Tony Clifton strain reviews3
s........e
August 28, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
v........6
January 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
t........0
October 6, 2024
Focused
Relaxed