Tora Bora reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tora Bora.

Effects

69 people reported 588 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 28%
Hungry 23%
Pain 57%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 33%
Inflammation 26%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 1%

Reviews

101

Avatar for Jesus_2018
Member since 2018
I had more of a body high than a head high. Smooth taste and I didn’t have the munchies. I slept well, woke up early but had to get more sleep later. I expected more but this was just an average strain
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Cree_Guy007
Member since 2019
this strain got me nice and stoned and im a daily smoker so i would recommend
Avatar for mcd1234
Member since 2019
Perfect for people who get anxious while high, very calming and good for social settings
Avatar for Yorkiegirlz
Member since 2016
Absolutely tingly muscles no longer in pain. I have a warm tingly sensation all over the perfect medication for someone who is not new to cannabis and who needs relief from any muscularity disorders or a ligament disorders and may be possible autoimmune disorders as well. I have fibromyalgia, and an...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for allisoncrisp97
Member since 2017
I get paranoid, horribly!!! This stuff made me feel warm and happy. It has a great flavor. Buds are gorgeous as well. The high amount of CBD combats anxiety, while the THC makes you feel euphoric and relaxed. LOVED this strain! Will definitely get again.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for DrTX1
Member since 2015
We recently bought an oz. TB from a Great dispensery in Trinidad CO. 2 weeks ago that was tested at 34%. This stuff is as strong as my hash. One little nug ground up, very fine from very hard nugs, is all that is needed. Not an overpowering taste, but always makes everyone cough. I normally do dabs,...
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Cali_Highs
Member since 2018
Unlike these other reviewers i actually tried this great strain donated for a gram of TORA BORA SAUCE from EXCLUSIVEMELTS definitely a must try strain fire loud terps instant head body high that gives you a consistent high for hours definitely a heavy hitter among other indica strains great aroma an...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SikNik
Member since 2017
I found this searching for “X18 PR” from INSA Easthampton, MA. I haven’t tried it but I’m sure it’s similar to the X18 I’m currently puffing on.
