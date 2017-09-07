We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 78%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 28%
Hungry 23%
Pain 57%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 33%
Inflammation 26%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 1%
Reviews
101
Jesus_2018
Member since 2018
I had more of a body high than a head high. Smooth taste and I didn’t have the munchies. I slept well, woke up early but had to get more sleep later. I expected more but this was just an average strain
Absolutely tingly muscles no longer in pain. I have a warm tingly sensation all over the perfect medication for someone who is not new to cannabis and who needs relief from any muscularity disorders or a ligament disorders and may be possible autoimmune disorders as well. I have fibromyalgia, and an...
I get paranoid, horribly!!! This stuff made me feel warm and happy. It has a great flavor. Buds are gorgeous as well. The high amount of CBD combats anxiety, while the THC makes you feel euphoric and relaxed. LOVED this strain! Will definitely get again.
We recently bought an oz. TB from a Great dispensery in Trinidad CO. 2 weeks ago that was tested at 34%. This stuff is as strong as my hash. One little nug ground up, very fine from very hard nugs, is all that is needed. Not an overpowering taste, but always makes everyone cough. I normally do dabs,...
Unlike these other reviewers i actually tried this great strain donated for a gram of TORA BORA SAUCE from EXCLUSIVEMELTS definitely a must try strain fire loud terps instant head body high that gives you a consistent high for hours definitely a heavy hitter among other indica strains great aroma an...