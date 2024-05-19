Traffic Jam reviews
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
Traffic Jam reviews
k........9
May 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
very sweet nutty flavor in the forefront but lemon citrus in the undertones
L........b
September 19, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Excellent strain nutty inhale with a fresh strawberry exhale that goes straight to the body 👌
S........2
November 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I personally think this is one of my new favorite strains. Normally I can't handle any Jack derivative strains but this hybrid blend of benefits is absolutely perfect. I'm focused enough to get what I need to get done, but not to the point where I'm obnoxiously stressed. Very nice Sativa strain for my insomnia baddies out there 😘🫶🏻✨️