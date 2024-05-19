Traffic Jam
Traffic Jam is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kosher OG and Strawberry Jack. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Traffic Jam is a rare, nutty, and strawberry strain that delivers a high that’s relaxing and uplifting. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Traffic Jam is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Traffic Jam effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Traffic Jam when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Good Day Farm, Traffic Jam features flavors like peanut butter, cherry, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Traffic Jam typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re stuck in a delicious jam, Traffic Jam might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Traffic Jam, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Traffic Jam strain effects
Traffic Jam strain flavors
Traffic Jam strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
