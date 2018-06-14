ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Trainwreck
  4. Reviews

Trainwreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trainwreck.

Effects

Show all

2053 people reported 15532 effects
Euphoric 57%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 46%
Relaxed 40%
Creative 35%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 26%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

2,777

Avatar for ZeDarkKnight
Member since 2020
10/10 Very Energizing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for smoovdoodtone
Member since 2020
Great smell, great bag appeal. You know when you've got Tw. The smell is indubitable (similar to if you know you have GG4 or not, can't mask the smell); buds are pretty dense, breaks down easy with trichomes galore showing. I typically will enjoy this bad boy mid-late morning to get my day started. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Great waking up with.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs we send ...samp!es as well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Trainwreck
more photos
Avatar for Spliffing
Member since 2020
Trainwreck Learned about this strain and its supposed euphoric effects. After obtaining a 1g cartridge of Trainwreck (which is nearly gone as I rapidly sucked down it’s delicious nectars), I agree with those claims. This is my single favorite strain and I highly recommend. Have had a bit too much ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Chewpunga
Member since 2019
Nice, great for before rest
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for medicalpatient829
Member since 2020
I think this strain is for people with a higher tolerance or more experience with weed. It's great, tasty, and smelly. Makes me a little paranoid, but I'm a ball of nerves anyway.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Drowninglows
Member since 2019
Not a fan. I smoke daily and this one doesn’t hit- at all. I’ve tried it though blunts and the bong and I don’t feel a thing and I’ve had atleast 1/8 so far
Read full review
Reported
feelings