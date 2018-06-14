We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Great smell, great bag appeal. You know when you've got Tw. The smell is indubitable (similar to if you know you have GG4 or not, can't mask the smell); buds are pretty dense, breaks down easy with trichomes galore showing. I typically will enjoy this bad boy mid-late morning to get my day started. ...
Trainwreck
Learned about this strain and its supposed euphoric effects. After obtaining a 1g cartridge of Trainwreck (which is nearly gone as I rapidly sucked down it’s delicious nectars), I agree with those claims. This is my single favorite strain and I highly recommend.
