ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Trash
  4. Reviews

Trash reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trash.

Reviews

11

Avatar for homoxdblazeitfgt420
Member since 2018
lit smoke was high as pajafella after taking 0.2g älypajat of this strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Moving up to my top slot, this powerful stinky bud is deserving of high praise. Clean, subtle kick buzz begins immediately upon smoking, intensifying progressively into full blown permastare buzz within the first half hour. Awesome taste, just how I like it. All chemical dank and deisel down. Fo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Tistick
Member since 2015
New favorite..... This stain was made for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dam0nmcgee
Member since 2017
Ok .... first off it's nothing like described in the review , the batch I got from phat panda at commencement bay was very dry , no smell and was just as the title said " Trash" .... oh well ---- on to the next journey but for me I'll leave the trash behind !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of TrashUser uploaded image of TrashUser uploaded image of TrashUser uploaded image of TrashUser uploaded image of TrashUser uploaded image of Trash
more
photos
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Picked up a gram from Phat Panda because of the name alone. We smoked it in bed while watching TV... first bowl, nothing. Second bowl, I thought "hmm, maybe it's going to be a body relaxer only." Third bowl and holy bananas did we have takeoff!! More like meltdown, really. Makes everything nice and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for macbether1
Member since 2016
I got turned onto Trash at the Herbery in East Vancouver. The package features a panda putting its detached head into a trash can...yeah that's how you feel. Your head is floating on a string detached from your body as you quietly hum "And She Was" by the Talking Heads. Water droplets and green fu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for bpbecker93
Member since 2016
Great for daytime use. Relaxing yet still keeps you focused and upbeat.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FoxMaam
Member since 2016
This strain is very tasty, the high is mellow and smooth. Overall one of the best highs I've experienced 🍁
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy