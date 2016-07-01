Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Moving up to my top slot, this powerful stinky bud is deserving of high praise.
Clean, subtle kick buzz begins immediately upon smoking, intensifying progressively into full blown permastare buzz within the first half hour.
Awesome taste, just how I like it. All chemical dank and deisel down.
Fo...
Ok .... first off it's nothing like described in the review , the batch I got from phat panda at commencement bay was very dry , no smell and was just as the title said " Trash" .... oh well ---- on to the next journey but for me I'll leave the trash behind !!!
Picked up a gram from Phat Panda because of the name alone. We smoked it in bed while watching TV... first bowl, nothing. Second bowl, I thought "hmm, maybe it's going to be a body relaxer only." Third bowl and holy bananas did we have takeoff!! More like meltdown, really. Makes everything nice and ...
I got turned onto Trash at the Herbery in East Vancouver. The package features a panda putting its detached head into a trash can...yeah that's how you feel. Your head is floating on a string detached from your body as you quietly hum "And She Was" by the Talking Heads.
Water droplets and green fu...