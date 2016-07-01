Trash is an indica-dominant hybrid that is anything but garbage. This strain crosses Purple Trainwreck against Afghani Hash Plant, blending the mental alertness of Trainwreck with the resin production and deep, earthy aroma native to Afghani genetics. Trash is an ideal smoke for long bouts of video games or other stationary activities. These effects also lend themselves to patients suffering from chronic pain and nausea.
