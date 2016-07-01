ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Trash is an indica-dominant hybrid that is anything but garbage. This strain crosses Purple Trainwreck against Afghani Hash Plant, blending the mental alertness of Trainwreck with the resin production and deep, earthy aroma native to Afghani genetics. Trash is an ideal smoke for long bouts of video games or other stationary activities. These effects also lend themselves to patients suffering from chronic pain and nausea.  

Avatar for eakspeasy
Member since 2013
Asked for budtender's choice on some Phat Panda personal and surprised by this surprise! All-over amazing strain for the everyday. I didn't find it locking or munchy, definitely helped my knees with their complaints on the hike for berries.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for macbether1
Member since 2016
I got turned onto Trash at the Herbery in East Vancouver. The package features a panda putting its detached head into a trash can...yeah that's how you feel. Your head is floating on a string detached from your body as you quietly hum "And She Was" by the Talking Heads. Water droplets and green fu...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for FoxMaam
Member since 2016
This strain is very tasty, the high is mellow and smooth. Overall one of the best highs I've experienced 🍁
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for NiceDreams606
Member since 2016
Very smooth and great taste. Definetley not trash at all. Very sweet and earthy aroma. Very easing high which wept away all my stress. Great Bud overall
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Moving up to my top slot, this powerful stinky bud is deserving of high praise. Clean, subtle kick buzz begins immediately upon smoking, intensifying progressively into full blown permastare buzz within the first half hour. Awesome taste, just how I like it. All chemical dank and deisel down. Fo...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Purple Trainwreck
Hash Plant
