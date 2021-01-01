Triangle Canyon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triangle Canyon.
Triangle Canyon effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 11 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Triangle Canyon near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.