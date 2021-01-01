Loading…

Triangle Canyon

Hybrid
THC 22%CBG 1%Limonene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
diesel
top effect
tingly

Triangle Canyon is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Triangle Canyon - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Triangle Canyon effects

2 people told us about effects:
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress

Triangle Canyon reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
50% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy
Pepper
50% of people taste the flavor pepper

Similar to Triangle Canyon

