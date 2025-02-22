Triangle Octane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triangle Octane.
Triangle Octane reviews
s........a
February 22, 2025
The buds are real big got a lot of gas although it didn’t taste so nice
w........5
December 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Dry mouth
It was very flavorful but did not taste at all like what it smelled like. If I where to say the smell was one thing I would say it smelled like if there was a lemon scented gas. The taste on the other hand tasted like a hit you in the face-og, it tasted like a runtz cross maybe a the closest tasting in my personal option is pink runtz