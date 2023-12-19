Triangle Octane is a slightly indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between High Octane and Triangle Kush. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Triangle Octane is a potent and gassy strain that delivers a balanced high of relaxation and euphoria. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Triangle Octane is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Triangle Octane effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Triangle Octane when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Triangle Octane features flavors like lemon, pine, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Triangle Octane typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a high-octane strain that can boost your mood and calm your body, Triangle Octane might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triangle Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.