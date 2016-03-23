ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.

Avatar for millsbaker
Member since 2011
Trident is a sativa-indica hybrid with an extraordinary concentration of CBD (12%) and quite low THC (6%); as such, it's useful if you need the medical relief provided by CBD but don't want to feel high. It has a unique taste and small, and was as sticky as anything I've ever touched! I used i...
Uplifted
Avatar for HolbySouth
Member since 2016
Trident is one of my go-to strains. At my collective Caliva, it is a very affordable bottom-shelf strain, but don't let the low price fool you. This is the best high-CBD strain I've found to date, and it has recently replaced Green Crack as my "focus medication" as it isn't nearly as psychoactive. ...
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for celestialheart99
Member since 2013
This is a great strain! It is a high cbd strain that is almost perfectly balanced. Doesn't get me high, just makes me feel like the best version of myself. It relaxed my brain without relaxing my eyes and body. It keeps me focused on the tasks at hand. It also does NOT cause me any panic attacks...
FocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for freshnfiltered
Member since 2012
Consistency: Extremely sticky, so much so that it's a little tough to break up. Taste: Delicious. Lemon sherbet. Effects: Within a minute or three you'll experience instant relief from aches and pains. Tension fades, as does anxiety. Mild, calming psychoactive effects.
FocusedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for MrFernandez
Member since 2012
Trident is a sativa-indica hybrid with an extraordinary concentration of CBD (12%) and quite low THC (6%); as such, it's useful if you need the medical relief provided by CBD but don't want to feel high. It has a unique taste and small, and was as sticky as anything I've ever touched! I used it for ...
CreativeFocusedHappy
