Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.
Trident
